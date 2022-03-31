StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

