StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.