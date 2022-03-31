StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The GEO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The GEO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.