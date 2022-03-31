StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

TR stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of -0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

