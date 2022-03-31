StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.00. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

