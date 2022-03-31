StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veritex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritex by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veritex by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $256,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

