StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VCGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:VC opened at $110.33 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

