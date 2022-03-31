StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:VC opened at $110.33 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

