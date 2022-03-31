StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.69 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,800,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
