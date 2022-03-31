StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.69 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,800,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

