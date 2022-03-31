StockNews.com Downgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.35.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 45,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

