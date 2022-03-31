StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.22.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

