StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.
In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
