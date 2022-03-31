StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

