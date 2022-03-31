StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE AWR opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American States Water by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.