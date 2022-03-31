StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.85 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

