StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $178.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20. CDW has a 52 week low of $161.34 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,710,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

