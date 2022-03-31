StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHMI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

