StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $257.14 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

