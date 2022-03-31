StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $257.14 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.56.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.
About Enstar Group (Get Rating)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.