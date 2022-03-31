StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.
Shares of FRO opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
