StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

