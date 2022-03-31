StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

