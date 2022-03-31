StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.