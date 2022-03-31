StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

