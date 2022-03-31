StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

