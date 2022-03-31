StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $14,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

