StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LCNB by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of LCNB by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.