StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.