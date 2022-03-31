StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.
Shares of MET opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.
In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.