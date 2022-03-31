StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG opened at $34.14 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.