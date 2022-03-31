StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

SGMS opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 70.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 24.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

