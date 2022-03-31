StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.
NYSE:SLG opened at $81.87 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
