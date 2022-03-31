StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $81.87 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.