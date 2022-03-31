StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

STAA opened at $82.59 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

