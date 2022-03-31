StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.
Starbucks stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
