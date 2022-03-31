StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

