StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TZOO opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

