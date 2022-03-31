StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TG stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after buying an additional 247,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 187,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 147,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 182.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 127,840 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,965,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

