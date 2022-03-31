StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

