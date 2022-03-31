StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $16,024,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

