StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.