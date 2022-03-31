StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

USFD stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in US Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in US Foods by 2,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after buying an additional 2,136,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $71,801,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

