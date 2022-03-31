StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

