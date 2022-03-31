StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

