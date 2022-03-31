StockNews.com Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLSGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

GTLS stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $174.98. 5,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,143. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.