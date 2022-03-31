StockNews.com Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
GTLS stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $174.98. 5,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,143. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.