Strs Ohio Acquires 6,425 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 467,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 970,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTL. Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

