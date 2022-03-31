Strs Ohio Buys 785 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

