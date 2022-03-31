Strs Ohio Has $1.46 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

