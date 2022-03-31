Strs Ohio Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $491.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.77. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

