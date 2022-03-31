Strs Ohio Sells 6,804 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $92.82 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

