Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

SYK stock opened at $269.14 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

