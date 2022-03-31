Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Craig Hallum

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

SNAX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SNAX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 16,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

