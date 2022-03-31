Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 149,951 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.