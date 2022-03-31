Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SUTNY stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

