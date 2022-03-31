Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SMMF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $326.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
