Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SMMF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $326.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

