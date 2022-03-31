Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 107.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Suncor Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 95,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

