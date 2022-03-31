Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.86.

MU stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 846,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,313. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

